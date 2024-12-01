20,000 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,449,739.23. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 228.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

