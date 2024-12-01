Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. The trade was a 56.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $215.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.09 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

