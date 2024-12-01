31,572 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,572 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $515.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

