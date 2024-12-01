BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 26.9% in November

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioCardia Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BCDA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

