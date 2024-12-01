Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,971 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.