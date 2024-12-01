Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,170 ($27.64) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($27.89). Approximately 29,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 176,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.02).

Alpha Group International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £925.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,320.69.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 787.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha Group International Company Profile

In related news, insider Clive Ian Kahn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,207 ($28.11) per share, for a total transaction of £551,750 ($702,776.72). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,075,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

