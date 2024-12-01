Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,170 ($27.64) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($27.89). Approximately 29,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 176,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.02).
Alpha Group International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £925.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,320.69.
Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 787.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Alpha Group International Company Profile
Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.
