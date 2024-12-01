Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Ayala Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

