Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.