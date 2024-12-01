LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $247.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

