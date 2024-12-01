Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in November

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $19.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

