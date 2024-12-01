Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in November

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.0 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
Shares of Ampol stock remained flat at $19.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.
About Ampol
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.