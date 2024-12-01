Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,128,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 2,882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.4 days.

Shares of CAHPF remained flat at $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

