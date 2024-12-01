Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aquafil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNLF remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Aquafil Company Profile

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

