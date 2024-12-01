Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aquafil Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECNLF remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.
Aquafil Company Profile
