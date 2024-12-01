iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 24,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,896. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $5,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 106,760 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter worth $530,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

