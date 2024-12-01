BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in November

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

BAWAG Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

