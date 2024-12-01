BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in November

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
BAWAG Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $80.05.
About BAWAG Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BAWAG Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.