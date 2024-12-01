Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Sernova has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

