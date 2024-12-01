Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BLWYF stock remained flat at $41.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. Bellway has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.00.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.