CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock remained flat at $16.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

