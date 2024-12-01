Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Declines By 19.5%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 695,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 969,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,823. The company has a market cap of $169.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BuzzFeed by 18.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

