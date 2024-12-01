Charles Brindamour Sells 6,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$266.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$265.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$248.15. The firm has a market cap of C$47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$197.82 and a one year high of C$275.00.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.90.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

