Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,332 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average of $227.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.61 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

