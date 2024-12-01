Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of Cineplex stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,810. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.
Cineplex Company Profile
