Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,810. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

