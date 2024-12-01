Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the October 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CETY remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,595. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lwmg LLC owned 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Stories

