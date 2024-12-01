Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 294.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

IDXX stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

