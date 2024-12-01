379 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

