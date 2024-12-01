Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

CUYTY remained flat at $12.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

