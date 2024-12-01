CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.71 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

