D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.67 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTQI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.