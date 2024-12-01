Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.8 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $20.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $39.43.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
