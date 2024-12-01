Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.8 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $20.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.