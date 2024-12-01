ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 204,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 100,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $675.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.33.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

