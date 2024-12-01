Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 93687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.