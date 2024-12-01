Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 93687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lotus Technology stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:LOT Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

