Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.20% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OSI Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $177.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.42 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

