Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

