Encompass More Asset Management Buys Shares of 351 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $529.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.75 and its 200-day moving average is $529.34.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

