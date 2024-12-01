Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

