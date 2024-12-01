PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.18 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.77 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

