Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

FDTX stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $35.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

