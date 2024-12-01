Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.6 days.
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $8.82 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
