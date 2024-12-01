Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $8.82 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

