Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 12,162 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

