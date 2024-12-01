Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

