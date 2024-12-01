Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 24,046 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $147.80.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

