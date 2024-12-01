Fmr LLC Buys 3,844,603 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844,603 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.67% of Americold Realty Trust worth $374,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

