Nichols (LON:NICL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($16.69) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.56), with a volume of 8032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,285 ($16.37).

Nichols Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £474.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,549.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Nichols

(Get Free Report)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.