Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,837.0 days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of FNOXF stock remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fortnox AB has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
