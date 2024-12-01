Freedom Investment Management Inc. Makes New $405,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

