Neil Smith Purchases 19,212 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Neil Smith bought 19,212 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$70,892.28 ($46,033.95).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, Neil Smith acquired 6,023 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,670.39 ($15,370.38).
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith bought 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.95 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$726.06 ($471.47).
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($154,927.40).
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith bought 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,860.00 ($227,181.82).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Kelsian Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

