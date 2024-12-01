Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 131,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

