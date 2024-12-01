Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Grows By 58.9%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,531. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 7.45. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

