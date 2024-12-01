iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.15. 836,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,423. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
