iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. 6,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
