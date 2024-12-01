iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $95,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

